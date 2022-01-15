Perhaps LaMelo Ball wanted to get some of the ink that his brother Lonzo has been? The younger Ball made one of the plays of the year on Friday night, deflecting a pass and then racing up the court, where instead of going for an easy layup or throwing down a dunk, he weaved the ball between his legs, then passed to Miles Bridges for an alley-oop.

Unfortunately, the NBA does not award style points, so this jam only counted for two points, and the Hornets wound up with 109 to the last-place Magic’s 116, ending Orlando’s 10-game losing streak.

That makes seven road wins this season for the Magic, which has only won two games at home. That’s as many wins on the road as the Lakers and Clippers. Granted, Orlando’s 20 road losses are as many as the two Los Angeles teams combined, but it’s still pretty surprising that the worst team in the NBA has three and a half times as many wins on the road as at home.

Ball had 23 points and eight assists, but was -13 for the night. As for Lonzo, he was -22 in the Bulls’ 138-96 loss to Golden State — the second straight game in which East-leading Chicago gave up 138 at home. The Bulls also lost, 138-112, to the Nets on Wednesday.

And if you’re wondering, no. 138-96, is not an NBA Scorigami. Timberwolves 138, Grizzlies 95 was one earlier this season, and 136-96 or 138-94 would’ve been, but 138-96 has been done before: the 76ers thumped the Celtics on Oct. 29, 1966, and more recently, the Nuggets hung that score on Kevin Durant and the SuperSonics on Feb. 27, 2008, a game in which Allen Iverson scored 31 points and Carmelo Anthony tallied 16.