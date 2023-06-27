Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Canadiens acquire Alex Newhook from Avs for 2 draft picks

By
Field Level Media
Apr 20, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) controls the puck in the second period against the Seattle Kraken in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in exchange for a first- and second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother

The Avalanche picked up the 31st and 37th picks in the draft, which begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn

Newhook, 22, recorded 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) while playing in all 82 games last season with Colorado. The Newfoundland native has totaled 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 159 career games since being selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft

Fairbrother, 22, sat out all of last season due to a knee injury. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by the Canadiens in the third round (77th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media