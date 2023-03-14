Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Canadiens claim wild 6-4 win over Penguins

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Mar 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richard's second career goal came on an uncontested shot from the left dot in the third period Tuesday, serving as the go-ahead score as the visiting Montreal Canadiens downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4.

Watch
Was Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews too bootylicious for the Pitch Perfect sequel?
10 hours ago
March Madness is Gonzaga Sadness
Friday 5:07PM

Joel Edmundson added a goal and an assist. Mike Hoffman, Jesse Ylonen, Denis Gurianov and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal as Jonathan Drouin had two assists for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2).

Montreal goaltender Sam Montembault made 39 saves -- four of those on Pittsburgh power plays.

Advertisement

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Kris Letang a goal and two assists and Evgeni Malkin a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who were 7-1-1 in their previous nine.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on seven shots in the first. Casey DeSmith relieved and stopped 13 of 14 shots he faced.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

$70 off these best-in-class wireless headphones
Gizmodo reviewed them and declared them to be “annoyingly incredible."

Advertisement

Penguins defensemen Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta both left in the third because of unspecified injuries.

Guentzel scored on a rebound of Bryan Rust's wraparound attempt 21 seconds into the first. It was Guentzel's 400th career point.

Advertisement

At 4:49 of the first, Malkin pushed Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal, a rising one-timer from Letang.

Montreal then scored four unanswered before the first intermission.

Hoffman took a drop pass from Rem Pitlik and snapped the puck from the left hash marks off Jarry's stick to make it 2-1 at 5:21.

Advertisement

Ledd than two minutes later, Ylonen got a screen from teammate Rafael Harvey-Pinard and scored from above the left circle to tie it.

Gurianov gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead at 11:31. Alex Belzile, from deep, fed Gurianov in front, and he chipped it past Jarry.

Advertisement

With 11 seconds left in the first, Edmundson pushed it to 4-2 when his shot from the center point went in off Guentzel.

Letang got a shot through traffic from the center point at 10:57 of the second to cut it to 4-3.

Advertisement

At 18:05 of the second on a Penguins power play, Guentzel deflected a Malkin slapshot over Montembeault to make it 4-4.

After Richard's goal gave Montreal the lead, Anderson hit an empty net with 34.6 seconds left.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL