Canadiens F Rafael Harvey-Pinard receives 2-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $2.2 million on Monday

Harvey-Pinard, 24, was a seventh-round draft selection by Montreal in 2019. He broke into the league in 2021-22, playing four games, before getting into 34 games this past season.

Harvey-Pinard scored six goals and tallied 20 of his 21 career assists in 2022-23. The Quebec native also blocked 58 shots.

