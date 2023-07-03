Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Canadiens F Rafael Harvey-Pinard receives 2-year extension

Field Level Media
Mar 27, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) skates for a loose puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Image: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $2.2 million on Monday

Harvey-Pinard, 24, was a seventh-round draft selection by Montreal in 2019. He broke into the league in 2021-22, playing four games, before getting into 34 games this past season.

Harvey-Pinard scored six goals and tallied 20 of his 21 career assists in 2022-23. The Quebec native also blocked 58 shots.

--Field Level Media