Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension on Friday that spans through the 2024-25 season

Pezzetta, 25, was set to be a restricted free agent on July 1.

He recorded 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) and a team-high 239 hits in 63 games this season.

Pezzetta has totaled 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 114 career games since being selected by the Canadiens in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media