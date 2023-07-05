Canadiens sign 5th overall pick David Reinbacher to ELC

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday

The move comes one week after the Canadiens selected Reinbacher with the fifth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The pick made Reinbacher the highest-selected Austrian-born defenseman in league history

Reinbacher, 18, recorded 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 46 games last season with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League.

He also represented Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

--Field Level Media