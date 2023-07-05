Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Canadiens sign 5th overall pick David Reinbacher to ELC

By
Field Level Media
Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Montreal Canadiens draft pick David Reinbacher puts on his sweater after being selected with the fifth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday

The move comes one week after the Canadiens selected Reinbacher with the fifth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The pick made Reinbacher the highest-selected Austrian-born defenseman in league history

Reinbacher, 18, recorded 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 46 games last season with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League.

He also represented Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

--Field Level Media