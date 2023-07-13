Canadiens sign D Nicolas Beaudin, F Lucas Condotta

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms Thursday with defenseman Nicolas Beaudin and forward Lucas Condotta

Both are two-way contracts, with two years for Condotta and one for Beaudin. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Beaudin, 23, had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (2019-22).

Condotta, 26, made his NHL debut with Montreal on April 13 and scored a goal in a 5-4 loss to the Boston Bruins.

--Field Level Media