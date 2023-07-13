Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NHL

Canadiens sign D Nicolas Beaudin, F Lucas Condotta

By
Field Level Media
Apr 13, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Lucas Condotta (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring his first NHL goal during the first period of the game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre.
Image: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms Thursday with defenseman Nicolas Beaudin and forward Lucas Condotta

Both are two-way contracts, with two years for Condotta and one for Beaudin. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Beaudin, 23, had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (2019-22).

Condotta, 26, made his NHL debut with Montreal on April 13 and scored a goal in a 5-4 loss to the Boston Bruins.

--Field Level Media