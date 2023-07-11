Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Canadiens sign F Alex Newhook to 4-year, $11.6M deal

By
Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract on Tuesday

"Super excited to be signed with the Canadiens for the next four years," said Newhook, who was a restricted free agent. "Can't wait to get to Montreal and get going. I love playing at the Bell Centre. Can't wait to be on the other side this time.

The Canadiens acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 in exchange for a first- and second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft as well as defenseman Gianni Fairbrother

Newhook, 22, recorded 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) while playing in all 82 games last season with Colorado. The Newfoundland native has totaled 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 159 career games since being selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media