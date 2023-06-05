The Montreal Canadiens signed winger Cole Caufield to an eight-year, $62.8 million extension on Monday

Caufield, 22, was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

The Habs locked up fellow forward Nick Suzuki with a similar eight-year, $63 million extension in October 2021.

Caufield had 36 points (26 goals, 10 assists) in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January.

Selected No. 15 overall by Montreal in the 2019 draft, Caufield has 84 points (53 goals, 31 assists) in 123 regular-season games and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 20 Stanley Cup playoff games.

The Canadiens also signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension on Friday

--Field Level Media