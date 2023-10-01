Canelo Alvarez keeps titles in lopsided win over Jermell Charlo

Jermell Charlo proved no match for Canelo Alvarez, who easily remained the undisputed super middleweight champion in a match that went the distance on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs), of Mexico, had little opportunity to put away Charlo, who mostly kept his distance from the pursuing champ. CompuBox data showed Alvarez landing 134 punches to 71 for Charlo, a Houston native.

Two judges scored the fight 118-109 for Alvarez, and the third had it 119-108.

"Nobody can compete with this Canelo. Two months in the mountains (training near Lake Tahoe) without my family. I still love boxing. I love boxing so much. Boxing is my life. Boxing made me the person I am today."

Charlo, who fell to 35-2-1 with 19 knockouts, began the night as the undisputed middleweight champion, although the WBO stripped him of its belt with the start of the fight.

After the fight, he talked like his goal was not to get knocked out.

Charlo, who fought for the first time above 154 pounds, said he felt "like it wasn't me in there. I don't make excuses. You win some, you lose some. I'm undisputed in my weight; I was daring to be great. I'm proud of myself. He didn't knock me out; he knocked all the other guys out."

—Field Level Media