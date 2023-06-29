Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Canes F Jesse Puljujarvi to become free agent after hip surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 3, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) checks Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
May 3, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) checks Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
Image: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina forward Jesse Puljujarvi recently had double hip surgery and will not receive a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes, multiple outlets reported Thursday

Watch
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Tuesday 3:26PM

Puljujarvi, 25, is facing a lengthy recovery period as he heads into free agency this offseason.

Advertisement

Drafted by Edmonton with the No. 4 overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi was traded by the Oilers to the Hurricanes for forward prospect Patrik Puistola on Feb. 28

Puljujarvi scored 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 75 games with the Oilers and Canes in 2022-23. He added one assist in seven playoff games with Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Swedish winger has recorded 114 points (51 goals, 63 assists) in 334 games since making his NHL debut in October 2016.

--Field Level Media