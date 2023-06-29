Canes F Jesse Puljujarvi to become free agent after hip surgery

Carolina forward Jesse Puljujarvi recently had double hip surgery and will not receive a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes, multiple outlets reported Thursday

Puljujarvi, 25, is facing a lengthy recovery period as he heads into free agency this offseason.

Drafted by Edmonton with the No. 4 overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi was traded by the Oilers to the Hurricanes for forward prospect Patrik Puistola on Feb. 28

Puljujarvi scored 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 75 games with the Oilers and Canes in 2022-23. He added one assist in seven playoff games with Carolina.

The Swedish winger has recorded 114 points (51 goals, 63 assists) in 334 games since making his NHL debut in October 2016.

