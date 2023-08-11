NHL

Canucks sign F Pius Suter to two-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks signed center Pius Suter on Friday to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.6 million

Suter, 27, had played the previous two seasons for the Detroit Red Wings, where his contract had a $3.25 million annual cap hit. The Switzerland native made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020-21 season

He posted career lows with 14 goals and 10 assists in Detroit last season while appearing in 79 games. Well regarded for his defensive play, Suter also won 46.8 percent of his faceoffs

In three seasons, Suter has career totals of 43 goals and 44 assists in 216 games and a 46.7 percent win rate in the faceoff circle

