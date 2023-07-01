Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Capitals acquire D Joel Edmundson from Canadiens

Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) skates during the warmup before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre.
Image: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday for third- and seventh-round draft picks in 2024

The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Edmundson's contract. He carries a $3.5 million cap hit in 2023-24, the final season of a four-year, $14 million deal signed with Montreal in September 2020

Edmundson, who turned 30 on Wednesday, had two goals and 11 assists in 61 games for the Canadiens in 2022-23. The 6-foot-5 Manitoba native ranked second among Montreal defensemen in hits (112) and blocked shots (149)

He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and has 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists) and 438 penalty minutes in 477 games with the Blues (2015-19), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20) and Canadiens

--Field Level Media