NHL

Capitals add new title for GM Brian MacLellan

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 10, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A view of the Washington Capitals logo worn by a member of the team during the second period at Bell Centre.
Feb 10, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A view of the Washington Capitals logo worn by a member of the team during the second period at Bell Centre.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals extended general manager Brian MacLellan's contract and added president of hockey operations to his title on Monday.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:24PM
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM

MacLellan's extension is for an undisclosed number of years, per The Washington Post. His contract had been set to expire after the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

The Capitals also promoted Chris Patrick to associate general manager and moved president Dick Patrick into a new role as team chairman.

MacLellan, 64, has been Washington's GM since 2014, a span highlighted by the franchise's first Stanley Cup triumph in 2018. The Capitals are 409-213-77 under his tenure, the third-most wins in the NHL over that span.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris Patrick, 47, is entering his 16th season with the Capitals, most recently serving as an assistant GM.

His father, Dick Patrick, 76, has served as the team president and minority owner since 1982. Monday's move allows him to slide into a less active role with the organization.

—Field Level Media