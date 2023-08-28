Capitals add new title for GM Brian MacLellan

The Washington Capitals extended general manager Brian MacLellan's contract and added president of hockey operations to his title on Monday.

MacLellan's extension is for an undisclosed number of years, per The Washington Post. His contract had been set to expire after the 2023-24 season.

The Capitals also promoted Chris Patrick to associate general manager and moved president Dick Patrick into a new role as team chairman.

MacLellan, 64, has been Washington's GM since 2014, a span highlighted by the franchise's first Stanley Cup triumph in 2018. The Capitals are 409-213-77 under his tenure, the third-most wins in the NHL over that span.

Chris Patrick, 47, is entering his 16th season with the Capitals, most recently serving as an assistant GM.

His father, Dick Patrick, 76, has served as the team president and minority owner since 1982. Monday's move allows him to slide into a less active role with the organization.

—Field Level Media