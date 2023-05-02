Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Capitals D Alex Alexeyev signs 2-year contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 5, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Washington Capitals defensemen Alex Alexeyev (27) and Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan (10) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place.
Dec 5, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Washington Capitals defensemen Alex Alexeyev (27) and Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan (10) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place.
Image: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract on Tuesday

Watch
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which teams had the strangest NFL draft? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Per the Capitals, Alexeyev will receive $775,000 in 2023-24 and $875,000 in 2024-25

Advertisement

Alexeyev, 23, recorded five points -- all assists -- in 32 games with the Capitals this season. He also had an assist in four games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League

Alexeyev has totaled five points in 33 career games in the NHL since being selected by Washington with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media