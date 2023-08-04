Capitals F Tom Wilson signs 7-year, $45.5M extension

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension on Friday

The extension begins during the 2024-25 season and runs through the 2030-31 campaign. Wilson will make a base salary of $5.1 million next season

"Hey Caps fans. So excited to sign an extension to stay with this team," Wilson said in a video posted by the Capitals on Twitter. "It's really what I always wanted. The fan base, the organization, the city, it all means so much to me. And I just want to say thank you for all the support over the years. You've made D.C. feel like home, and I can't wait to get started this season and keep it going.

Wilson, 29, recorded 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 33 games last season. The rugged winger missed the majority of that campaign while recovering from a torn ACL, sustained during the 2022 playoffs

Wilson was one season removed from setting career highs in goals (24), assists (28), points (52), power-play points (10) and average ice time (18:35)

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this league and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," general manager Brian MacLellan said. "Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.

Wilson has totaled 295 points (128 goals, 167 assists) in 680 career games since being selected by Washington with the 16th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft. His 1,299 penalty minutes rank third in franchise history

