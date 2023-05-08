Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Capitals re-sign F Michael Sgarbossa to 2-year deal

Field Level Media
Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Washington Capitals center Michael Sgarbossa (23) skates past Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9) in the first period at Canada Life Centre.
Image: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract on Monday

The deal pays $775,000 per season at the NHL level and $525,000 in the AHL.

Sgarbossa, 30, registered 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games for the AHL's Hershey Bears in 2022-23.

He has tallied 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 65 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Capitals

--Field Level Media