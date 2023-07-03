Capitals sign F Alex Limoges to 1-year contract

The Washington Capitals signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract

The deal announced Monday is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $235,000 in the AHL.

Limoges, 25, recorded 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season.

He played four seasons at Penn State and tied for the NCAA scoring lead with 50 points in 39 games in 2018-19.

