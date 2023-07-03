Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Capitals sign F Alex Limoges to 1-year contract

Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Penn State&#39;s Alex Limoges (9) reaches out to grab a puck as Notre Dame s Jesse Lansdell (14) defends at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Mar 14, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Penn State's Alex Limoges (9) reaches out to grab a puck as Notre Dame s Jesse Lansdell (14) defends at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Image: South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Washington Capitals signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract

The deal announced Monday is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $235,000 in the AHL.

Limoges, 25, recorded 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season.

He played four seasons at Penn State and tied for the NCAA scoring lead with 50 points in 39 games in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media