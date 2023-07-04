Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Capitals sign Martin Fehervary to 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Mar 21, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) assists on a goal by Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (not shown) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Capital One Arena.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Martin Fehervary to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday

The $8.025 million contract has an average annual value of $2.675 million.

The 23-year-old Fehervary appeared in 67 games last season and tallied 16 points (six goals, 10 assists). He led the club in hits (217) and tied for second in blocked shots (128) in an average of 20 minutes on the ice per game.

The Capitals selected him in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and he made his debut on Oct. 2, 2019. Since then, the Slovakia native has appeared in 152 games with the Capitals and has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists)

--Field Level Media