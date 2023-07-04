Capitals sign Martin Fehervary to 3-year extension

The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Martin Fehervary to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday

The $8.025 million contract has an average annual value of $2.675 million.

The 23-year-old Fehervary appeared in 67 games last season and tallied 16 points (six goals, 10 assists). He led the club in hits (217) and tied for second in blocked shots (128) in an average of 20 minutes on the ice per game.

The Capitals selected him in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and he made his debut on Oct. 2, 2019. Since then, the Slovakia native has appeared in 152 games with the Capitals and has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists)

--Field Level Media