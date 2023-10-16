Caps recall G Clay Stevenson after Charlie Lindgren hurt at practice

The Washington Capitals recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from AHL affiliate Hershey after Charlie Lindgren left Monday's morning skate early with an undisclosed injury.

The team described Lindgren as day-to-day. It's expected that Stevenson will be in uniform to back up Darcy Kuemper when the Capitals host the Calgary Flames for their second game of the season.

Advertisement

Lindgren started the Capitals' opener last Friday and made 31 saves but gave up four goals in a 4-0 loss to rival Pittsburgh. In parts of eight seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2015-20), St. Louis Blues (2021-22) and Capitals, he is 28-24-5 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.91 goals-against average.

Advertisement

Stevenson is a 24-year-old who signed with Washington undrafted out of Dartmouth in 2022. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Advertisement

In a corresponding move, the Capitals placed defenseman Joel Edmundson on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Edmundson, who had hand surgery in late September, was already on injured reserve but now will need to miss a minimum of 10 games to open the season.

—Field Level Media