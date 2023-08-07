Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Cardinals activate BJ Ojulari from PUP

By
Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State linebacker B J Ojulari (LB20) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals activated second-round draft pick BJ Ojulari (knee) from the physically unable to perform list on Monday

The 21-year-old edge rusher has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp but was cleared to resume football work

The Cardinals selected Ojulari with the 41st pick in this year's draft out of LSU. He will compete for one of Arizona's starting edge spots

Ojulari played in 31 games in three years at LSU, logging 128 total tackles (78 solo), 16.5 sacks and two forced fumbles

--Field Level Medi