Cardinals activate BJ Ojulari from PUP

The Arizona Cardinals activated second-round draft pick BJ Ojulari (knee) from the physically unable to perform list on Monday
The 21-year-old edge rusher has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp but was cleared to resume football work
The Cardinals selected Ojulari with the 41st pick in this year's draft out of LSU. He will compete for one of Arizona's starting edge spots
Ojulari played in 31 games in three years at LSU, logging 128 total tackles (78 solo), 16.5 sacks and two forced fumbles
