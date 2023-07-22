Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cardinals activate RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) from IL

By
Field Level Media
Apr 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Drew VerHagen (34) pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Drew VerHagen from the injured list Saturday and optioned right-hander Kyle Leahy to Triple-A Memphis

VerHagen, 32, has not appeared in a game since July 1 because of a hip impingement.

He was 4-0 with a 4.78 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season. He is 17-11 with a 5.19 ERA in 181 career outings (eight starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2014-19) and Cardinals

Leahy, 26, made his major league debut on July 7 and was 0-1 with a 21.60 ERA in three relief outings for the Cardinals

--Field Level Media