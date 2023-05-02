Cardinals' Adam Wainwright to make 2023 debut Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright is set to make his 2023 debut Saturday at home against the Detroit Tigers after recovering from a groin injury

Wainwright, 41, made three minor league rehab starts, going 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 13 innings for both Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.

He was injured during a weight room workout ahead of Team USA's World Baseball Classic championship game vs. Japan in March.

It has already been announced as Wainwright's final season after he built a 195-117 career record in 17 seasons, all with the Cardinals

The three-time All-Star, who has two Gold Glove Awards, has a career 3.38 ERA in 457 games (390 starts) for the Cardinals

The Cardinals are returning home to face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after a rough 2-8 West Coast road trip to Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles (Dodgers), falling to 10-19 on the season

--Field Level Media