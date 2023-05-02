Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright to make 2023 debut Saturday

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright makes a rehab appearance with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Wainwright threw 59 pitches over 3 innings. Tsgf Cards00338
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright makes a rehab appearance with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Wainwright threw 59 pitches over 3 innings. Tsgf Cards00338
Image: Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

St. Louis Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright is set to make his 2023 debut Saturday at home against the Detroit Tigers after recovering from a groin injury

Watch
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which teams had the strangest NFL draft? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Monday 9:06AM

Wainwright, 41, made three minor league rehab starts, going 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 13 innings for both Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.

Advertisement

He was injured during a weight room workout ahead of Team USA's World Baseball Classic championship game vs. Japan in March.

It has already been announced as Wainwright's final season after he built a 195-117 career record in 17 seasons, all with the Cardinals

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

The three-time All-Star, who has two Gold Glove Awards, has a career 3.38 ERA in 457 games (390 starts) for the Cardinals

The Cardinals are returning home to face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after a rough 2-8 West Coast road trip to Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles (Dodgers), falling to 10-19 on the season

Advertisement

--Field Level Media