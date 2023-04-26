Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cardinals bring back Taylor Motter, option Jordan Walker

By
Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Taylor Motter (55) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Roger Dean Stadium.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after he was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals, Taylor Motter's spot in the organization became a little more secure after he was signed to a major league deal Wednesday

The Cardinals announced the move on the same day Motter had been outrighted to Triple-A Memphis. He cleared waivers earlier Wednesday when he was outrighted, and accepted the assignment even though he could have become a free agent, and is now headed back to the major league club

To open another roster spot for Motter, the Cardinals optioned promising rookie Jordan Walker, who turns 21 next month, to Memphis after the outfielder batted .274 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 20 major league games

Motter, 33, was designated for assignment over the weekend when Paul DeJong was reinstated from the injured list. The utilityman was batting .222 for the Cardinals in 20 at-bats over seven games

In six major league seasons with seven teams, Motter is a .192 hitter with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has played six different positions in the field and even has two appearances as a pitcher.

--Field Level Media