Extra work in the batting cage Friday night yielded a positive result Saturday afternoon for Paul Goldschmidt -- as well as a reminder of the only thing that's going to get the St. Louis Cardinals out of their season-long malaise

The Cardinals will look to earn their first series win in more than three weeks on Sunday afternoon when they visit the New York Mets for the finale of a three-game set

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Cardinals against Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.71)

The Cardinals ended a six-game losing streak Saturday afternoon, when Goldschmidt's two-run, second-inning homer proved to be the difference in a 5-3 victory

Goldschmidt also singled in the first for the Cardinals, whose fast-paced 6-1 loss on Friday night -- the game lasted just two hours and one minute -- provided the reigning National League MVP an opportunity to take some extra swings, even though he's largely performed up to expectations during St. Louis' most disappointing season in at least a generation

While the Cardinals have the second-worst record in the NL at 28-43, Goldschmidt is hitting .287 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs, which puts him in line with his average production -- approximately a .290 average with over 30 homers and 100 RBIs -- over the previous five full seasons

"They care and that's the reality of where we're at," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "The game ends, everybody's showered and you've got last year's MVP in the cage still taking swings, trying to figure some things out and make sure that he can help us the next day. And it sets an example for the rest of the group.

The Mets, who had their two-game winning streak snapped as they fell to 4-10 in June, surely would have preferred to earn a victory Saturday. But they were pleased with the stoic example of the work ethic starting pitcher Kodai Senga provided in the defeat

Senga gave up four runs -- all in the first three innings -- but pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Mets, who are a man down in the bullpen while Drew Smith serves a 10-game suspension for using an illegal substance in Tuesday night's loss to the New York Yankees. Smith has seven games remaining on his ban

"He handled himself well again," Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Senga, who has lasted at least six innings in five of his last eight starts. "He had a very competitive outing. He got us deep in the game, which is really important being (that we are) short in the bullpen. A job well done that gave us a chance (Saturday).

Liberatore didn't factor into the decision on Monday night, when he gave up two runs over six innings as the Cardinals fell to the San Francisco Giants, 4-3. He has never opposed the Mets

Carrasco took the defeat last Sunday after allowing two runs over 4 2/3 innings in the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 0-2 with a 6.61 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals

--Field Level Media