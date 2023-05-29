St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar exited Monday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning with back spasms

He was injured chasing a double by Nick Pratto into the right-center field gap leading off the third. He exited and was replaced by Oscar Mercado, who also took Nootbaar's spot in the order, batting leadoff.

Nootbaar was 0-for-1 before leaving.

Nootbaar is batting .266 with four home runs and 25 runs in 42 games this season.

