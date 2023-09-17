MLB

Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill (foot) could miss rest of season

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals placed Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to a right foot sprain.

The move will likely end the season for O'Neill as St. Louis has just 13 games remaining after Sunday's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

O'Neill, 28, was limited to 72 games in his second straight season filled with injuries. He batted .231 with nine homers and 21 RBIs.

In 2021, O'Neill enjoyed a career season in which he batted .286 with 34 homers and 80 RBIs in 138 games and won his second Gold Glove.

Overall, O'Neill has a .248 average with 78 homers and 217 RBIs in 477 games over six seasons with the Cardinals.

St. Louis recalled outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Yepez, 25, is batting .214 with two homers and two RBIs in 20 games with the Cardinals this season. Last season, he had 12 homers and 30 RBIs and batted .253 in 76 games with St. Louis.

—Field Level Media