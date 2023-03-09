Cardinals OL: Kyler Murray needs to 'grow up'

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Arizona offensive lineman and 11-year NFL veteran Kelvin Beachum had some pointed advice for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray: "Grow up a little bit."

Beachum, who started 48 games for the Cardinals the last three seasons and is set to become a free agent, made the comments during a radio interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Wednesday.

"It's not a completed process," Beachum said. "I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine."

Murray's maturity publicly came into question when the Cardinals added a clause -- later removed -- to his $230.5 million deal that required Murray to study four hours per week during the season.

"Kyler is his own individual, he's his own person, he beats to his own drum, which has made him what he is today," Beachum said. "But, at the end of the day, you have to be able to lead an entire organization, you've got to lead a team."

Beachum, 33, has started 147 of 152 games for four teams since being taken in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.

Murray, 25, went 3-8 in his fourth season as Arizona's QB1 in 2022 and tossed a career-low 14 touchdown passes.

--Field Level Media