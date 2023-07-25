Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cardinals overtake D-backs with five-run ninth

By
Field Level Media
iJul 24, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt delivered the tying single, Lars Nootbaar drew a bases-loaded walk and Tyler O'Neill ripped a three-run double during a five-run, ninth-inning outburst as the St. Louis Cardinals registered a 10-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix

Goldschmidt also homered against his former club as the Cardinals halted a three-game losing streak. Nolan Arenado went deep and Brendan Donovan had three hits for St. Louis

Christian Walker homered and Emmanuel Rivera had three hits for the Diamondbacks, who have lost five straight games and 13 of their past 17. Evan Longoria's pinch-hit, two-run double in the seventh gave Arizona a 6-5 lead

Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (2-3) entered in the ninth and gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out. Goldschmidt drilled a tying single to left before Arenado struck out. Nootbaar then drew a seven-pitch walk to give St. Louis a 7-6 lead

Kevin Ginkel replaced Chafin on the mound, and O'Neill slammed his three-run double to left.

Adam Wainwright came off the injured list for St. Louis and gave up two runs and four hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

In the sixth, Walker hit his 21st homer, a 417-foot shot to left-center off Chris Stratton, to bring Arizona within 5-3. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with two outs before JoJo Romero entered and hit Geraldo Perdomo with a pitch to make it a one-run game

In the seventh, Romero gave up singles to Walker and Rivera before departing with two outs. Giovanny Gallegos (2-4) served up Longoria's two-run double that put Arizona ahead.

Goldschmidt ripped a 444-foot, two-run blast to center in the first for St. Louis. It was his 17th homer of the season.

Corbin Carroll's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first accounted for Arizona's initial run. Alek Thomas delivered an RBI single in the second to tie the score.

In the fourth, a sacrifice fly by Dylan Carlson and Taylor Motter's RBI single gave St. Louis a 4-2 lead.

Arenado hit his 22nd homer in the fifth to make it a three-run margin.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson gave up five runs and eight hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out one.

--Field Level Media