Cardinals place INF Nolan Gorman (back) on IL

Jul 17, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Nolan Gorman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a lower back strain while infielder Richie Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

The move was retroactive to Monday.

Gorman, 23, has 24 home runs with 67 RBIs in 104 games this season while batting .241. In two seasons with the Cardinals, he is a .234 hitter with 38 home runs and 102 RBIs over 193 games.

Palacios, 26, is set to make his Cardinals debut after he was traded from the Cleveland Guardians in June for cash considerations. Palacios has not played in the major leagues this season after batting .232 with 10 RBIs in 54 games as a rookie with the Guardians last season.

—Field Level Media