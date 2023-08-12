MLB

Cardinals place OF Dylan Carlson on IL, promote 1B Luken Baker

Jul 17, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson (3) is congaratulated by teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Dylan Carlson on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled first baseman Luken Baker from Triple-A Louisville

Carlson's IL move is retroactive to Thursday. In 76 games this season, the 24-year-old was batting .219 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. In four seasons with the Cardinals, he is a career .243 hitter with 34 home runs and 150 RBIs in 388 games

Baker, 26, returnes to the Cardinals after his continued dominance at Triple-A. He had five hits in two short stints with the Cardinals earlier this season, but his numbers at Louisville earned a third chance

Baker was batting .334 with a 1.159 OPS in 84 games at Triple-A and had 33 home runs with 98 RBIs. His home run and RBI totals are the most of any minor league player this season

