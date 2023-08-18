Cardinals place OF Lars Nootbaar on IL, call up SS Masyn Winn

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list on Thursday because of a lower-abdomen contusion and called up shortstop Masyn Winn from Triple-A Memphis to take Nootbaar's place on the roster.

Nootbaar left the Cardinals' 8-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday after fouling a ball off himself during his at-bat in the fifth inning. He eventually struck out to end the inning and was replaced to start the sixth inning.

Nootbaar is batting .283 with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 90 games this season. After a slow start to the season, Nootbaar was starting to heat up before the injury. He batted .309 with six homers and 12 RBIs in July and was hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 14 games this month.

Winn, 21, was the Cardinals' second-round pick in 2020 and is batting .288 with an .833 OPS, 18 homers, 61 RBIs and 17 stolen bases this season in Triple-A. He leads all of minor league baseball with 99 runs and has stolen 92 bases in 104 career attempts.

