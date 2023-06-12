The St. Louis Cardinals placed late-inning reliever Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right forearm

The move is retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding transaction, the Cards recalled fellow right-hander Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis.

Advertisement

Helsley, 28, is 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA and seven saves in 22 relief appearances this season. Giovanny Gallegos has a team-leading eight saves.

Woodford, 26, is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games (six starts) for the Cardinals this season

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media