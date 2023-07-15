Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Cardinals pound out 17 hits in win over Nats

Field Level Media
Jul 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan (33) looks on after hitting a 2-run triple against the Washington Nationals during the second inning in game 2 of a double header at Busch Stadium.
Image: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado drove in two runs apiece as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 9-6 Saturday night

Alec Burleson went 3-for-4 with a solo homer for the Cardinals, who rebounded from a 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Nationals earlier Saturday in the completion of Friday night's suspended game

Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings

Dakota Hudson (1-0) threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.

Alex Call and CJ Abrams hit solo homers for the Nationals and Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double

Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin allowed four runs on six hits in three innings. Reliever Amos Willingham (0-1) took the loss

After rain delayed the start by more than an hour, the Cardinals broke out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning

Burleson led off the inning with a homer. Gorman singled, Ivan Herrera was hit by a pitch, Donovan laced a two-run triple and Paul Goldschmidt followed with an RBI single.

Matz retired his first seven hitters before allowing Call's solo homer. One out later, Abrams' homer cut the Washington deficit to 4-2.

The Nationals cut their deficit to 4-3 in the fourth inning. Vargas and Dominic Smith drew two-out walks and Riley Adams hit an RBI single

Washington tied the game in the fifth inning. Michael Chavis doubled, took third on a bunt and scored on Joey Meneses' sacrifice fly to the left-field wall.

But the Cardinals seized a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the inning. Jordan Walker and Burleson began the uprising with two-out singles, Gorman followed with a two-run double and Paul DeJong hit an RBI single

St. Louis made it 8-4 in the sixth inning. Goldschmidt led off with a double, moved to third base on Lars Nootbaar's single and scored on Arenado's sacrifice fly.

Arenado's eighth-inning homer made it 9-4, then Vargas cut the lead to three runs with his two-run double in the ninth.

Every Cardinals batter finished with at least one hit

--Field Level Media