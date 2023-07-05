Cardinals put RHP Adam Wainwright, C Andrew Knizner on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright on the 15-day injured list and catcher Andrew Knizner on the 10-day IL prior to Wednesday's road game against the Miami Marlins

Wainwright, 41, is nursing a right shoulder strain that led to his exit during the fourth inning of St. Louis' 15-2 setback to Miami on Tuesday. Knizner is dealing with a right groin injury after he was struck by a foul ball during the fourth inning of that game.

Also on Wednesday, the Cardinals recalled catcher Ivan Herrera, right-hander Dakota Hudson and left-hander Zack Thompson from Memphis and optioned right-hander James Naile to the Triple-A club

Wainwright, 41, is 3-4 record with a 7.66 ERA over 11 starts this season.

"I've had some shoulder discomfort for a couple of weeks now," Wainwright said on Tuesday. "I thought I was going to get over the hump, but I've never had shoulder stuff before, so it's kind of new for me."

Wainwright is 198-121 with a 3.46 ERA in 468 career games (401 starts) -- all with the Cardinals

Knizner, 28, is batting .227 with a career-high five home runs and 15 RBIs in 35 games.

Herrera, 23, is hitting .308 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 50 games this season with Memphis. He was named the Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month in May

Hudson, 28, pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in St. Louis' doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Thompson, 25, posted a 1-2 record with a 4.63 ERA in 11 relief appearances before being optioned to Memphis on May 2.

Naile, 30, has recorded an 11.74 ERA in five relief appearances without a decision this season.

--Field Level Media