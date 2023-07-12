Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hopeful 'good will come' from injury

Kyler Murray offered no predictions on when he will be back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals, but he did convey a silver lining in his approach to rehab from a season-ending injury

"I'm thinking of stuff that I wasn't part of, like the draft, who we were gonna get, young players coming out," Murray told Flight Plan via the team website. "The whole (last) year was (expletive). It happened for a reason. The things we were doing weren't sustainable for success. It was necessary and in turn good will come out of what happened."

The Cardinals lost Murray to a torn ACL in his right knee on Dec. 12 and fired coach Kliff Kingsbury a month later. The Cardinals also parted with No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins in May

What Murray returns to in 2023 in terms of a supporting cast is nearly as uncertain as when he'll be back.

He will not be a full participant when training camp begins later this month, and a complete picture of his possible return appears unlikely to develop until he's cleared by team doctors.

He is keeping his approach positive and has been in constant contact with new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"It's got to be a positive. There really is no option for it to be a negative," Murray said. "I feel you get your little grace period right after it happens, dwell on it, soak in it, let the feelings take over. After that, (expletive), we gotta go. Life doesn't stop. The job doesn't stop. And I'm not going to stop."

Murray said he dined with Gannon multiple times and endorsed the moves made by first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort.

"They are really investing in the organization and the team," Murray said. "You run through a wall for that type of guy. That's the energy he brings."

--Field Level Media