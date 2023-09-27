Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to return 'when he can practice'

When a shopper discovered the Arizona Cardinals' team store jersey inventory wasn't offering the No. 9 of their current starting quarterback, the team moved to correct the issue on Wednesday.

That shopper was, in fact, fill-in starter Josh Dobbs. Dobbs shared a video of the experience, which prompted the team to make the uniform option available to fans this week.

"Does he have his jersey in his locker on game day? That's all I'm concerned about," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

Dobbs guided the Cardinals to their first win of the 2023 season, 28-16 over the Dallas Cowboys, last week. Arizona is expected to begin eyeing the return of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray in October.

Gannon said there is no set timeline for that move.

"We will activate him when he's ready to go practice," Gannon said.

Murray continues to rehab and hasn't been active this season. He had surgery in December 2022 following a season-ending torn ACL in a loss to the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals acquired Dobbs on Aug. 25 and then released Murray's former backup, Colt McCoy.

Dobbs has started the first three games of the season for the Cardinals (1-2), who are playing the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) on Sunday. Dobbs has completed 59 of 82 passes (72 percent) for 549 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in 2023.

—Field Level Media