NFL

Cardinals RB Marlon Mack injured at practice

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
RB Marlon Mack runs with the ball during the Arizona Cardinals&#39; annual Red &amp;amp; White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.
RB Marlon Mack runs with the ball during the Arizona Cardinals' annual Red &amp; White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.
Image: Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals' running back room may have been dealt a blow on Tuesday when recently signed Marlon Mack suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field during training camp practice

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

The extent of the injury was not immediately known

Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon was not expected to address the media Tuesday but is likely to comment on the injury Wednesday

Advertisement

Mack, a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, scored 10 touchdowns and gained 908 rushing yards while playing in 12 games during the 2018 season. He followed that with a 1,091-yard, eight-TD performance through 14 games in 2019

Mack, 27, suffered a torn Achilles tendon in 2020 and has struggled to regain his top form. He played six games for the Denver Broncos last season, gaining 84 yards on 16 carries

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Cardinals' depth at running back behind starter James Conner includes Mack, Ty'Son Williams, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement and rookie Emari Demercado

--Field Level Medi