Cardinals RB Marlon Mack on IR days after signing

By
Field Level Media
Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, United States; RB Marlon Mack runs with the ball during the Arizona Cardinals&#39; annual Red &amp;amp; White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, United States; RB Marlon Mack runs with the ball during the Arizona Cardinals' annual Red &amp; White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Marlon Mack was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles days after joining the Arizona Cardinals

August 3, 2023
Mack was helped off the field during a training camp practice on Tuesday. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on August 4

Mack, a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, scored 10 touchdowns and gained 908 rushing yards while playing in 12 games during the 2018 season. He followed that with a 1,091-yard, eight-TD performance through 14 games in 2019

Mack, 27, suffered a torn Achilles tendon in 2020 and struggled to regain his top form. He played six games for the Denver Broncos last season, gaining 84 yards on 16 carries

The Cardinals' depth at running back behind starter James Conner includes Ty'Son Williams, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement and rookie Emari Demercado

