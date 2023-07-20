Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cardinals reinstate OF Tyler O’Neill from 60-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tyler O&#39;Neill (27) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Apr 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Image: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the 60-day injured list on Thursday

O'Neill was in the team's starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Cubs, batting seventh and playing left field.

The sixth-year major leaguer has been sidelined since May with lingering back problems.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals designated right-hander Ryan Tepera for assignment. O'Neill's return also is expected to bump outfielder Dylan Carlson into a reserve role

O'Neill, 28, was batting .228 with two home runs and 12 runs in just 29 games before he was sidelined. He's a career .250 hitter with 71 HRs in his six seasons with the Cardinals

Tepera, 35, gave up two runs in his only two appearances with the Cardinals and was 2-2 with a 7.59 ERA in 12 relief appearances for the Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels this season. He's 19-20 with a 3.62 ERA in nine seasons with five clubs, including the Toronto Blue Jays (2015-19)

--Field Level Media