Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday after three seasons with the club

The move comes with the Cardinals reportedly unable to find a trade partner for Hopkins, who skipped the start of voluntary organized team activities

Hopkins, who will turn 31 on June 6, had two years and $34.36 million in base pay left on his contract. He can now sign with any NFL team, with ESPN reporting the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots reportedly interested.

Advertisement

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in Arizona.

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out the final two games with a knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Cardinals' top wide receivers are Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore

--Field Level Media