Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday after three seasons with the club
The move comes with the Cardinals reportedly unable to find a trade partner for Hopkins, who skipped the start of voluntary organized team activities
Hopkins, who will turn 31 on June 6, had two years and $34.36 million in base pay left on his contract. He can now sign with any NFL team, with ESPN reporting the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots reportedly interested.
A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in Arizona.
Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out the final two games with a knee injury.
The Cardinals' top wide receivers are Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore
--Field Level Media