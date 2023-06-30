Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Cardinals S Budda Baker not holding out despite trade request

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) runs out on to the field to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 25, 2022. Nfl Tampa Bay At Cardinals Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) runs out on to the field to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 25, 2022. Nfl Tampa Bay At Cardinals Budda Baker
Image: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker plans to attend training camp next month despite a trade request, his agent told NFL Network

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

NFL Network cited Baker's rep, David Mulugheta, in detailing Baker's plan to join the team for the start of camp but wants a deal that shows he's a "long-term part of the team."

Advertisement

He attended mandatory minicamp in June but did not practice.

First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon said the situation is an "organization thing."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Baker, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a four-year, $59 million deal in 2020 and is under contract through the 2024 season. He's the seventh-highest paid safety in the NFL. Arizona already picked up the team option for '24.

Baker, 27, was a second-round pick in 2017. He has 650 career tackles with 7.5 sacks and seven interceptions in 93 games over six seasons, all with Arizona.

--Field Level Media