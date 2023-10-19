Cardinals, Seahawks look to get back on track in NFC West clash

The Arizona Cardinals got a much-needed boost Wednesday with the return of quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker to the practice field.

But that doesn't mean either will be in the lineup Sunday when the Cardinals (1-5) travel to Seattle (3-2).

Advertisement

Murray was activated from the physically unable to perform list after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late last season.

Advertisement

"Practicing (Wednesday)," Murray posted on social media.

Two-time All-Pro Baker was designated to return from injured reserve. He's missed five straight games with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Now that they have both practiced, Murray and Baker can be activated to the 53-man roster anytime during the next 21 days.

"The injury that (Baker) had going into Week 2 there, to be able to practice (Wednesday) is a huge boost for our team, I think," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "And we'll take it day by day with Budda as well. But you know, when those guys have major injuries, to be able to get back and practice to the level that we feel comfortable, that they're safe and can go perform, it's guys doing their job at a high level."

Advertisement

The Cardinals could use both players and running back James Conner (knee), who is on injured reserve, back on the field ASAP. Wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck) and defensive backs Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring) also missed practice this week.

Arizona has lost its past three games, outscored 51-12 in the second half in the process. The Cardinals allowed 20 unanswered points to the host Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in a 26-9 defeat.

Advertisement

"It starts with me in the red zone because that's such an important area of the field," said Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was 21 of 41 for 235 yards with an interception and lost fumble in the fourth quarter in Los Angeles. "You work so hard to get down there, man. So just simple execution, starting with me, making sure we're in the right play and making good decisions with the football, and then that will spread to the rest of the team."

The Seahawks suffered a 17-13 loss Sunday at Cincinnati that snapped their three-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Geno Smith threw for 326 yards but the Seahawks failed to score on four of their trips to the red zone.

"I felt like the guys deserved to win (Sunday). Obviously, I didn't do my best job today to get that done," Smith said. "So those are things I put on myself, I lay right on my feet, on my shoulders and I look forward to the next opportunity."

Advertisement

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf picked up another personal foul penalty, his fourth of the season, but vowed he wouldn't change his style of play. Metcalf was flagged for knocking down Cincinnati defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt about 30 yards from where the play ended.

"I'm just going to leave that up to everybody else. I don't feel like I was a problem or I need to make progress in a certain area," Metcalf said. "Football is a violent sport and it's my one opportunity to be violent on game day, so I'm just going to continue to do that."

Advertisement

That wasn't exactly what coach Pete Carroll wanted to hear.

"He's getting called. He knows. He's got to clean it up and we have to make sure that we're aware of how they're calling stuff," Carroll said. "He's a very aggressive player and very physical and it stands out and he draws attention because of that. We've got to be cleaner. He knows it and he's got to get it done."

Advertisement

Metcalf (ribs/hip) missed practice Wednesday, as did running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) and offensive linemen Evan Brown (hip) and Jake Curhan (ankle).

—Field Level Media