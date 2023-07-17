Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cardinals sign free agent RHP Ryan Tepera

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ryan Tepera (52) throws against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Mar 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ryan Tepera (52) throws against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Image: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera and designated left-hander Genesis Cabrera for assignment on Monday

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023

The Cardinals said Tepera, 35, will be on the active roster for Monday night's series opener against the visiting Miami Marlins

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Angels released Tepera in May, two months into the final year of his two-year contract. Tepera later signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers and made seven scoreless appearances at Triple-A Round Rock, but he did not crack the major league team and opted out on Friday.

For the Angels, Tepera was 2-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 10 appearances earlier this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In nine MLB season with the Toronto Blue Jays (2015-19), Chicago Cubs (2020-21), Chicago White Sox (2021) and Angels, Tepera is 19-20 with a 3.59 ERA and 18 saves across 371 games (one start).

Cabrera, 26, was 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in his fifth season with the Cardinals. Across 174 career games (two starts), Cabrera went 13-11 with three saves and a 4.14 ERA

--Field Level Media