Cardinals sign RB Marlon Mack to 1-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran running back Marlon Mack to a one-year contract on Friday

Financial terms were not disclosed for Mack, who joins a running back room in Arizona that features James Conner. It also has Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and rookie Emari Demercado

Mack, 27, played in eight games last season split between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. He logged five snaps on special teams with the 49ers before totaling 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 99 yards and a score with the Broncos

Mack ran for a career-best 1,091 yards with eight touchdowns in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has rushed for 2,568 career yards and 21 touchdowns in 55 games (23 starts) for the Colts, 49ers and Broncos. He also has 65 career receptions for 547 yards and three scores

Also on Friday, the Cardinals released long snapper Jack Coco

Coco, 24, played 17 games last season with the Green Bay Packers. He was released by the Packers on May 8 and signed with the Cardinals on July 25

