Nolan Gorman drove in one run and scored another as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 Thursday to salvage a split in their four-game series

Gorman extended his hitting streak to 15 games with his go-ahead RBI double.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (3-1) blanked the Reds for seven innings on five hits. He struck out five batters and walked nobody

Giovanny Gallegos got the final four outs to earn his fifth save.

Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six batters, walked one and yielded three hits. Reliever Lucas Sims (1-1) allowed two runs and took the loss

Reds leadoff hitter TJ Friedl reached on an error in the first inning and went to third on Jonathan India's one-out single. But Jake Fraley grounded into a double play to end the threat

Friedl hit a single leading off the sixth inning and reached third on Matt McLain's hit-and-run single. After Friedl was thrown out trying to score on India's grounder to third baseman Brendan Donovan, Mikolas got Fraley to fly out and Tyler Stephenson to ground out.

St. Louis broke through in the eighth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Lars Nootbaar hit a two-out single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Gorman's double.

After Sims intentionally walked Donovan, he walked Paul DeJong on four pitches and threw a wild pitch that allowed Gorman to score.

Friedl drew a one-out walk from Drew VerHagen in the bottom of the inning and stole second base. After McLain walked and India popped out, Gallegos got Fraley to hit into a forceout.

The Reds cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the ninth inning and got the potential winning run to the plate. Spencer Steer hit a one-out double and scored on Stuart Fairchild's two-out single

But Gallegos struck out Luke Maile to end the game.

--Field Level Media