Cardinals utility man Tommy Edman left St. Louis' game against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning on Thursday due to lower abdominal soreness

Edman, playing right field, collided with center fielder Lars Nootbaar while catching a fly ball in the second inning. He received a medical check while running the bases in the bottom of the second but stayed in the game.

When Edman was due to bat in the third, Juan Yepez entered as a pinch hitter. Yepez stayed in the game to play left field, with Oscar Mercado moving from left to right.

Edman, who went 0-for-1 on Thursday, is hitting .274 this year with six homers and 17 RBIs in 42 games. The start in right field was his third of the season. He has started 25 times at shortstop and 10 times at second base.

He won a Gold Glove as a second baseman in 2021.

