We may earn a commission from links on this page.
MLB

Cardinals trade LHP Genesis Cabrera to Blue Jays

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 5, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field.
Jun 5, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals traded reliever Genesis Cabrera to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday

In exchange, the Cardinals received minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez

Cabrera, 26, is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen this season. The left-hander was designated for assignment on Monday.

He is 13-11 with three saves and a 4.14 ERA in 174 games (two starts) over five seasons with the Cardinals

Hernandez, 19, was a 14th-round draft pick by Toronto in 2022.

He is batting .213 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 42 games this season with Class A Dunedin and the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League team

--Field Level Media