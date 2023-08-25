MLB

Cards 3B Nolan Arenado (back) exits game vs. Phillies

Aug 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado left the Cardinals' Friday night road game against the Philadelphia Phillies due to lower back tightness.

Arenado was 0-for-3 before exiting. Nolan Gorman entered the game to play second base, with Taylor Motter moving to third to replace Arenado.

An eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner and six-time Platinum Glove winner, Arenado is hitting .281 with 26 homers and 87 RBIs this season.

Arenado, 32, is in his third season with the Cardinals after eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft.

—Field Level Media