Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz rolls into fourth round at U.S. Open

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 2, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits to Daniel Evans of Great Britain on day six of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 2, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits to Daniel Evans of Great Britain on day six of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open in New York, recording a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 26 Daniel Evans, one of three Brits in action early on Saturday.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Alcaraz, the defending U.S. Open champion, overcame eight aces by Evans with 61 winners against 23 unforced errors. It's the third straight year that Alcaraz has reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Advertisement

"He's a tricky opponent. He always wants to go to the net. Great slices, good touch," Alcaraz said of Evans. "I think this is my game as well, so we played a pretty good match. I think the people loved that. We made great points, great shots, a lot of different situations probably than in other matches. I'm really happy to get through and play the fourth round again in the U.S. Open."

Evans' countrymen Jack Draper and No. 16 seed Cameron Norrie were also in action, though only Draper made it through to the next round.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Draper defeated Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 for his first appearance in the fourth round at the Open. Draper laced 13 aces against five double faults, winning 86 percent of his first serves.

Norrie fell in straight sets to Italian rookie Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Arnaldi got through in just under two hours after a nearly four-hour match in the previous round and is set to face Alcaraz next. Arnaldi converted 5 of 6 break point chances.

Arnaldi, 22, is in his first career main draw at the U.S. Open and just his third Grand Slam appearance overall.

—Field Level Media